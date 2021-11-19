Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.01

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 32890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $548.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at $10,060,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 541.0% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
