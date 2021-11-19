Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.01

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 32890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $548.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at $10,060,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 541.0% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

