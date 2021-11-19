Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Purchases C$15,526.80 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer acquired 152 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,026.65.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$99.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$92.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

