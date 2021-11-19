Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$137.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Communications and Other segments. The Communications segment provides a wide range of analogue and digital television, Internet and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business solutions, including data networking, Ethernet, hosting, Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to small and medium sized businesses.

