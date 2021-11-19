Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.55 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CGTX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 45,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,950. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

