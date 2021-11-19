Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $92.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

CTSH opened at $81.70 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,464,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

