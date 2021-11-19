Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.