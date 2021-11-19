Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

