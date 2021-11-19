CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.75 million and a PE ratio of 81.09. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CollPlant Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

