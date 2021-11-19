Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPBY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 30,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,917. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

