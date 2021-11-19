Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meritor were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MTOR opened at $26.89 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

