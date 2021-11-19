Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

