Comerica Bank Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $147.22 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

