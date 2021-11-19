Comerica Bank Has $5.85 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $71.19 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

