Comerica Bank Sells 14,328 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

