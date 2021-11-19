Comerica Bank Sells 2,318 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $71.22 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

