Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

