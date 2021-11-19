Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRZBY. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

