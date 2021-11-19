Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
