Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

