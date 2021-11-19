Comparing Bumble (BMBL) & Its Peers

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bumble to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -9.35% -13.97% -2.64%

51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bumble and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Bumble Competitors 949 3918 8243 269 2.59

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $59.47, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 24.34 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -7.63

Bumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bumble peers beat Bumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

