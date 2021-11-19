Comparing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CompuMed and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68

Five9 has a consensus price target of $201.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than CompuMed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.28 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 24.62 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -188.28

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 26.48% 15.64% Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

Summary

CompuMed beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

