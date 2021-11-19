Comparing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Honest and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 2.63 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.44 $905.28 million $1.38 7.27

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vipshop 0 5 4 0 2.44

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 78.06%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 128.20%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% Vipshop 5.40% 21.13% 11.19%

Summary

Vipshop beats Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

