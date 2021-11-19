Compass Digital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 24th

Compass Digital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CDAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Digital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Compass Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $9.98.

