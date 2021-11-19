Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,514. Compass has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.