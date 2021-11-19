Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,167. The company has a market cap of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.