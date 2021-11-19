Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.86

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 6638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.