Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $106,241.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,146.42 or 0.98265926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00323860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00529465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00188102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,954,465 coins and its circulating supply is 11,408,946 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

