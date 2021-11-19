Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in October

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 14th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $186.42 on Friday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.