Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in October

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 14th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $186.42 on Friday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.