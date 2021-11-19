Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ED traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,438. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

