ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Citigroup

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

WISH opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at $162,322.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

