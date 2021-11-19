Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 61.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.