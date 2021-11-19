CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) CEO David J. Schulte Sells 50,822 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CORR stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.