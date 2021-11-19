CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CPLG stock remained flat at $$15.51 during midday trading on Friday. 754,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,063. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 151.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

