Coreto Price Hits $0.0255 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Coreto has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $26,983.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coreto has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00092498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.61 or 0.07283681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,008.75 or 1.00312701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

