Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

TSE:SPB opened at C$13.95 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

