Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

