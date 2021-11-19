Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 450.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

