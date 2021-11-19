Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Costamare makes up 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Costamare worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,655. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

