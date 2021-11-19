Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales increased by 17.5% during the month of October. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.09 and its 200-day moving average is $433.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $530.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

