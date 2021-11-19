Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Covestro has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.