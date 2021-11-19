Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,550. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

