Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

