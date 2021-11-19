Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $242,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

