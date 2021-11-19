Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $551,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1,694.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.