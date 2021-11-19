Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 151.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.