Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

