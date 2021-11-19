Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,042 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of FARO Technologies worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of FARO opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

