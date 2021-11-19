Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AppFolio stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,064.00 and a beta of 1.04.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

