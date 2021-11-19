Credit Suisse AG Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

