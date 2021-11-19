Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. State Street Corp grew its position in Elbit Systems by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 179.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 93.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

ESLT stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

