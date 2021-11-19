Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,846 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

TRN opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

