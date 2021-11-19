Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $315.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.92 and its 200 day moving average is $301.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $251.38 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

